Spruance conducts RAS with USNS Guadalupe

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Sailors conduct replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

