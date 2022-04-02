PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) conducts replenishment-at-sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor Crenshaw)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spruance conducts RAS with USNS Guadalupe [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Taylor Crenshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.