    11th MEU and USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct a replenishment-at-sea during Noble Fusion [Image 7 of 9]

    11th MEU and USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct a replenishment-at-sea during Noble Fusion

    USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Schlegal, left, a network administrator, and Cpl. Mason Cody, a data system administrator, both assigned to the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), move supplies while conducting a replenishment-at-sea aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 23:06
    Photo ID: 7034305
    VIRIN: 220204-M-ET529-1192
    Resolution: 4681x3617
    Size: 851.48 KB
    Location: USS ESSEX (LHD 2), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU and USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct a replenishment-at-sea during Noble Fusion [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippine Sea
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    Noble Fusion
    ESX

