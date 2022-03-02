PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 4, 2022) A U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 21 (HSC 21), transports supplies to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), while conducting a replenishment-at-sea aboard Essex during Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 4, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

This work, 11th MEU and USS Essex (LHD 2) conduct a replenishment-at-sea during Noble Fusion [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Israel Chincio