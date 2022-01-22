1-21 IN Physical Training Event in honor of Fallen Soldiers

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, hold a memorial PT challenge Jan. 22, 2022 at the Honolulu Polo Club and Bellows Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii in honor of 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe and the regiment’s fallen Gimlets in Iraq and Afghanistan. On January 22, 2005, 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe, a native of Kailua, Hawaii, was shot and killed by a sniper as he led a foot patrol through Mosul, Iraq. On the anniversary of Hoe’s death, Soldiers carried water cans, conducted an ACFT challenge, swam on a ruck raft, and high crawled through the sand to build teamwork and remember the sacrifice of the Gimlets before them. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert)

