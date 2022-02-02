Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Seaman Wilmer Dominguez, left and Seaman Lasilson Pinheiro Gomes, secure a mooring line aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Feb 02, 2022. COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU’s ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

    This work, GUNSTON HALL: Line Handling [Image 19 of 19], by SN Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    sailor
    USS Gunston Hall: LSD 44
    U.S. Navy

