GUNSTON HALL: Line Handling

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. – Sailors retrieve a mooring line aboard the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44), Feb 02, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN