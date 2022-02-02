U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amanda Kopecky, a 773d Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Training noncommissioned officer in charge, evaluates 773d CES Emergency Management technicians during a mock radiation incident on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 2, 2022. The training was designed to simulate a plane collision involving a nuclear warhead, and tested the Emergency Management technician’s ability to respond to and contain a radiological incident in an Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 20:15
|Photo ID:
|7034119
|VIRIN:
|220202-F-UN330-1200
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Emergency Management Airmen hold radiological resonse training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
