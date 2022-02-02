Emergency Management Airmen hold radiological resonse training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Amanda Kopecky, the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management Training noncommissioned officer in charge, directs 773d CES Emergency Management technicians at a mock radiation incident on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 2, 2022. The training was designed to simulate a plane collision involving a nuclear warhead, and tested the Emergency Management technician’s ability to respond to and contain a radiological incident in an Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

