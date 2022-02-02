Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Management Airmen hold radiological resonse training [Image 6 of 9]

    Emergency Management Airmen hold radiological resonse training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daisy Kurtenbach, a 773d Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management technician, responds to a mock radiation incident on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 2, 2022. The training was designed to simulate a plane collision involving a nuclear warhead, and tested the Emergency Management technician’s ability to respond to and contain a radiological incident in an Arctic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 20:15
    Photo ID: 7034116
    VIRIN: 220202-F-UN330-1161
    Resolution: 5953x3969
    Size: 14.21 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Management Airmen hold radiological resonse training [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Nuclear
    Arctic
    Civil Engineer
    Radiation
    Emergncy Management

