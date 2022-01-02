Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE commander visits with TF Spartan commander and engineers [Image 1 of 4]

    USACE commander visits with TF Spartan commander and engineers

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, meets with Maj. Gen. John Rhodes, Task Force Spartan commander, and military engineers at Camp Buehring in Kuwait, 1 Feb. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and staff from the Transatlantic Division's two districts, the Middle East District and Transatlantic Expeditionary District. Spellmon will also meet with senior U.S. embassy personnel along with Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense and Kuwaiti Naval officers during his key leader engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    USACE
    Middle East District
    Transatlantic Division
    Richard Bumgardner
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon
    Maj. Gen. John Rhodes

