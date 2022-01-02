Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE commander visits Kuwaiti Air Defense commander [Image 1 of 5]

    USACE commander visits Kuwaiti Air Defense commander

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the 55th Chief of Engineers and commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, meets with Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Hafedh, the Kuwaiti Air Defense commander, and his staff, at a Kuwaiti base on 1 Feb. The air defense site is a foreign military sales construction project, managed by Transatlantic Division's Middle East District. Spellmon is in Kuwait reviewing Army Corps of Engineer projects and meeting with key leaders and stakeholders. (U.S. Army photo by Richard Bumgardner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 17:30
    Photo ID: 7033835
    VIRIN: 220201-A-JJ298-0051
    Resolution: 1195x1673
    Size: 507.28 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE commander visits Kuwaiti Air Defense commander [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE commander visits Kuwaiti Air Defense commander
    USACE commander visits Kuwaiti Air Defense commander
    USACE commander visits Kuwaiti Air Defense commander
    USACE commander visits Kuwaiti Air Defense commander
    USACE commander visits Kuwaiti Air Defense commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Transatlantic Division
    Transatlantic Middle East District
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon 55th Chief of Engineers
    Maj. Gen. Adel Al-Hafedh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT