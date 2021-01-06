Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian McVay 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    220131-N-NL386-0006

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 31, 2022) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robb Chadwick, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, steps aboard the barge assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Wash., Jan. 31, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian McVay)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 17:23
    Photo ID: 7033833
    VIRIN: 220131-N-NL386-0006
    Resolution: 3709x2473
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO2 Ian McVay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

