NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (Jan. 31, 2022) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Robb Chadwick, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, eats lunch with Sailors on the mess decks aboard the barge assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Wash., Jan. 31, 2022. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship will receive scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian McVay)

