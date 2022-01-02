220201-N-PC065-1133 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Lance Cpl. Jose Liranzo, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, directs a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle down a ramp aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Feb. 1, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 12:42 Photo ID: 7033366 VIRIN: 220201-N-PC065-1133 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 890.19 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marines Offload Vehicles Aboard USS Arlington [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.