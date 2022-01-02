Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines Offload Vehicles Aboard USS Arlington [Image 6 of 6]

    Marines Offload Vehicles Aboard USS Arlington

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220201-N-PC065-1133 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Lance Cpl. Jose Liranzo, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, directs a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle down a ramp aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Feb. 1, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 12:42
    Photo ID: 7033366
    VIRIN: 220201-N-PC065-1133
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 890.19 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Marines Offload Vehicles Aboard USS Arlington [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

