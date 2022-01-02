Sailors Conduct Amphibious Operations Aboard USS Arlington

220201-N-PC065-1062 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Walter Snyder, right, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), trains Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Chavis Bigalow, also assigned to Arlington, during amphibious operations in the well deck, Feb. 1, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

