Marines Conduct Training Raid from USS Arlington

220201-N-PC065-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Capt. Ryan Hilgendorf, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit discusses mission objectives prior to disembarking the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) for a training event, Feb. 1, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

