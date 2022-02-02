Defense Secretary Austin, Chairman in National Military Command Center

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark A. Milley in the National Military Command Center, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 2, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Lloyd Austin
    Mark Milley

