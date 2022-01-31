Sailors and Marines Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard USS Arlington

220131-N-PC065-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lawrence Mansueto, center, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Alec Varela, left, both assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), carry a helicopter crash victim during an integrated training event, Jan. 31, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

