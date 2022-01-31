Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors and Marines Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard USS Arlington [Image 3 of 4]

    Sailors and Marines Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard USS Arlington

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220131-N-PC065-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN – Damage Controlman 3rd Class Lawrence Mansueto, center, and Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Alec Varela, left, both assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), carry a helicopter crash victim during an integrated training event, Jan. 31, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022
    ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors and Marines Conduct Mass Casualty Drill Aboard USS Arlington [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors
    Flight Deck
    Training
    Mass Casualty
    LPD 24

