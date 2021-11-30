Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Division commanding general visits Fort Jackson [Image 4 of 4]

    Division commanding general visits Fort Jackson

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly (center), commanding general for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, speaks with Eric Jones, Project Engineer and Contracting Officer’s Representative. Kelly was visiting Fort Jackson to view progress on the Basic Training Complex Four, Phase Two project.

