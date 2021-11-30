Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly (center), commanding general for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, speaks with Eric Jones, Project Engineer and Contracting Officer’s Representative. Kelly was visiting Fort Jackson to view progress on the Basic Training Complex Four, Phase Two project.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 10:24
|Photo ID:
|7033215
|VIRIN:
|211130-A-SL031-004
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.97 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Division commanding general visits Fort Jackson [Image 4 of 4], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT