Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly (center), commanding general for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers South Atlantic Division, speaks with Eric Jones, Project Engineer and Contracting Officer’s Representative. Kelly was visiting Fort Jackson to view progress on the Basic Training Complex Four, Phase Two project.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.30.2021 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 10:24 Photo ID: 7033215 VIRIN: 211130-A-SL031-004 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.97 MB Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Division commanding general visits Fort Jackson [Image 4 of 4], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.