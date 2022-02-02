Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USecAF Jones meeting with UK Min. James Heappey [Image 4 of 5]

    USecAF Jones meeting with UK Min. James Heappey

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Minister James Heappey, parliamentary under secretary of state for the armed forces of the United Kingdom, speaks with Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones during a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Feb. 2, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 07:43
    Photo ID: 7032923
    VIRIN: 220202-F-LE393-0098
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 829.42 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USecAF Jones meeting with UK Min. James Heappey [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USecAF Jones meeting with UK Min. James Heappey
    USecAF Jones meeting with UK Min. James Heappey
    USecAF Jones meeting with UK Min. James Heappey
    USecAF Jones meeting with UK Min. James Heappey
    USecAF Jones meeting with UK Min. James Heappey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UK
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    LE393
    USecAF
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT