Master Sgt. Teko Robinson, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron
production superintendent, poses for a portrait in Southwest Asia, Jan. 31, 2022. Robinson was the guest for a special episode of a 332d Air Expeditionary Wing
Spit Fire Podcast about Black History Month and upcoming events here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 04:51
|Photo ID:
|7032760
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-IB640-1010
|Resolution:
|2252x2683
|Size:
|2.5 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month Podcast with Master Sgt. Robinson [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT