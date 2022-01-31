Master Sgt. Teko Robinson, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron
production superintendent, laughs with Master Sgt. Christopher Parr, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, while recording a 332d AEW Spit Fire Podcast in Southwest Asia, Jan. 31, 2022. Robinson shared what Black
History Month means for him and, as the lead planner for Black History Months activities, a schedule of events for the month of February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2022 04:51
|Photo ID:
|7032759
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-IB640-1005
|Resolution:
|3157x1794
|Size:
|4.66 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month Podcast with Master Sgt. Robinson [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT