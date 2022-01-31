Black History Month Podcast with Master Sgt. Robinson

Master Sgt. Teko Robinson, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron

production superintendent, laughs with Master Sgt. Christopher Parr, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, while recording a 332d AEW Spit Fire Podcast in Southwest Asia, Jan. 31, 2022. Robinson shared what Black

History Month means for him and, as the lead planner for Black History Months activities, a schedule of events for the month of February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr)

