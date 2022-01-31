Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black History Month Podcast with Master Sgt. Robinson [Image 1 of 2]

    Black History Month Podcast with Master Sgt. Robinson

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Christopher Parr 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Master Sgt. Teko Robinson, 55th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron
    production superintendent, laughs with Master Sgt. Christopher Parr, 332d Air Expeditionary Wing public affairs specialist, while recording a 332d AEW Spit Fire Podcast in Southwest Asia, Jan. 31, 2022. Robinson shared what Black
    History Month means for him and, as the lead planner for Black History Months activities, a schedule of events for the month of February. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Parr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 04:51
    Photo ID: 7032759
    VIRIN: 220131-F-IB640-1005
    Resolution: 3157x1794
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month Podcast with Master Sgt. Robinson [Image 2 of 2], by Christopher Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black History Month Podcast with Master Sgt. Robinson
    Black History Month Podcast with Master Sgt. Robinson

    TAGS

    Red Tails
    Black History Month
    332d AEW
    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

