U.S. Army Pfc. Zachary Morales, aircraft hydraulics specialist assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, inspects the data plate on an aviation ground power unit (AGPU), to replace a faulty motor. The AGPU simulates an aircraft in flight, allowing Soldiers to maintain aircraft and improve aviation readiness. 12 CAB remains a steadfast member of the largest U.S. force presence in Europe and demonstrates the ability to provide responsive aviation support in a demanding and dynamic operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 04:15 Photo ID: 7032752 VIRIN: 220131-A-YQ762-0304 Resolution: 7330x5236 Size: 33.54 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 12 CAB soldier performs vital maintenanc [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.