PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transport non-combatant’s from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship (LHA 6) during an exercise. America, flag ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2022 Date Posted: 02.03.2022 02:52 Photo ID: 7032717 VIRIN: 220201-N-IO312-1247 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 896.23 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.