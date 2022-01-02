Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Drill [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 1, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transport non-combatant’s from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship (LHA 6) during an exercise. America, flag ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 02:52
    Photo ID: 7032717
    VIRIN: 220201-N-IO312-1247
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 896.23 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Drill
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Drill
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Drill
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Drill
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    Flight Deck
    Marines
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    USS America

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT