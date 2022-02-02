Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Participates in Noble Fusion [Image 19 of 20]

    USS Essex Participates in Noble Fusion

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Wesley Richardson 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) An AH-1Z Viper attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), lands on the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.03.2022 01:55
    VIRIN: 220203-N-ZW128-1179
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Participates in Noble Fusion [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    11th MEU
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    Noble Fusion
    dual MEU/ARG Team

