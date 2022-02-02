USS Essex Participates in Noble Fusion

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 3, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 takes off from the flight deck of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) in support of Noble Fusion, Feb. 3, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can operate as a Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group team at sea, along with a carrier strike group, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

