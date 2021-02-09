Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of responsibility [Image 3 of 4]

    Change of responsibility

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Solorio 

    1st Signal Brigade

    1st Signal Brigade Headquarters and Headhquarters Company conducted Change of Responsibility ceremony at the Reserve Center on September 2, 2021. In this Ceremony, 1st Sgt. Gabriel H. Heglie took over 1st Sgt. Jerimiah J. Minor, former HHC 1st Sgt. (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)

    This work, Change of responsibility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

