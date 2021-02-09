1st Signal Brigade Headquarters and Headhquarters Company conducted Change of Responsibility ceremony at the Reserve Center on September 2, 2021. In this Ceremony, 1st Sgt. Gabriel H. Heglie took over 1st Sgt. Jerimiah J. Minor, former HHC 1st Sgt. (U.S. photo by 1TSB PAO)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2022 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7032365
|VIRIN:
|210902-A-A1203-002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|550.4 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Change of responsibility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Luis Solorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
