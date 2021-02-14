An Oklahoma National Guard humvee follows an Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle during a stranded motorist recovery mission along the Turner Turnpike near Stroud, Oklahoma, Feb. 14, 2021. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones)
This work, Oklahoma National Guard prepared to assist stranded motorists [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
