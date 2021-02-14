Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard prepared to assist stranded motorists [Image 2 of 2]

    STROUD, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    An Oklahoma National Guard humvee follows an Oklahoma Highway Patrol vehicle during a stranded motorist recovery mission along the Turner Turnpike near Stroud, Oklahoma, Feb. 14, 2021. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Anthony Jones)

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OK_SMART21

