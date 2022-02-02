Legalman 1st Class Latonya Shand and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Trenton Gonder, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) lead a Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) focus group at the CFAS community education center Feb. 2, 2022. The objective of the DEOCS focus groups, which are led by the CFAS Command Resilience Team (CRT), are to provide commanders and decision makers with the perceptions, thoughts and feelings of Sailors and civilians to gain insight into concerns impacting command climate. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2022 Date Posted: 02.02.2022 00:24 Photo ID: 7030857 VIRIN: 220202-N-CA060-1012 Resolution: 5045x3273 Size: 1.38 MB Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAS DEOCS Focus Groups [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.