    CFAS DEOCS Focus Groups [Image 3 of 3]

    CFAS DEOCS Focus Groups

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Legalman 1st Class Latonya Shand and Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Trenton Gonder, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) lead a Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI) Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS) focus group at the CFAS community education center Feb. 2, 2022. The objective of the DEOCS focus groups, which are led by the CFAS Command Resilience Team (CRT), are to provide commanders and decision makers with the perceptions, thoughts and feelings of Sailors and civilians to gain insight into concerns impacting command climate. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.02.2022 00:24
    Photo ID: 7030857
    VIRIN: 220202-N-CA060-1012
    Resolution: 5045x3273
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS DEOCS Focus Groups [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DEOMI
    Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute
    DEOCS
    Command Resilience Team
    Organizational Climate Survey

