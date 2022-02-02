Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Awards Ceremony

    CFAO Awards Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Feb. 2, 2022) Capt. Patrick Dziekan, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa (CFAO) commanding officer, right, presents Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jeremy Dodson the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal at CFAO headquarters on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Feb. 2, 2022. CFAO maintains and operates facilities to support the U.S. Navy’s naval and aviation assets in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

