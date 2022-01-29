Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 12 of 12]

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

    SULU SEA

    01.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    SULU SEA (Jan. 29, 2022) Sailors conduct line handling and operate a crane to bring aboard an 11-meter rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RIB) onto the boat deck of Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Jan. 29, 2022. Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PH) demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 23:03
    Photo ID: 7030808
    VIRIN: 220129-N-HV010-2211
    Resolution: 5301x7952
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: SULU SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAREX
    AMPHIBIOUS
    MARINES
    USS PEARL HARBOR
    CTF51

