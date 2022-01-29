USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

SULU SEA (Jan. 29, 2022) Sailors conduct line handling and operate a crane to bring aboard an 11-meter rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RIB) onto the boat deck of Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Jan. 29, 2022. Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PH) demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

