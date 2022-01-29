USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

SULU SEA (Jan. 29, 2022) Reconnaissance Marines, assigned to All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment (ADRD), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), carry a combat rubber reconnaissance craft (CRRC) into the well deck of Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), while conducting amphibious operations in support of Marine Exercise Philippines (MAREX PH), Jan. 29, 2022. MAREX PH demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region and our long-standing treaty allies. We seek to build enduring, mutually beneficial relationships and invest in training to ensure a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

