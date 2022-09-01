Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 8 of 8]

    USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS

    BAY OF BENGAL

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sang Kim 

    USS Pearl Harbor

    BAY OF BENGAL (Jan. 9, 2021) An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, prepares to land on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52), Jan. 9. Pearl Harbor, part of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sang Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022
    Photo ID: 7029605
    VIRIN: 220109-N-HV010-1035
    Resolution: 4327x2887
    Size: 521.44 KB
    Location: BAY OF BENGAL
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS PEARL HARBOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Sang Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

