Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing [Image 5 of 11]

    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando     

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby holds a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Jan. 31, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 17:31
    Photo ID: 7029185
    VIRIN: 220131-D-BN624-3223
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.92 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing [Image 11 of 11], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing
    Pentagon Press Secretary Holds Press Briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    media
    reporters
    Defense Department
    Pentagon Press Briefing
    Kirby
    John Kirby

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT