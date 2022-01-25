Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military calling for blood donations [Image 10 of 11]

    Military calling for blood donations

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    #Hawaii team - Tripler Army Medical Center is looking for blood donations! During #NationalBloodDonorMonth, now is the time. Thanks to KITV4 and Eddie Dowd for help in getting out the word!

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 14:55
    Photo ID: 7026775
    VIRIN: 220125-D-HQ507-049
    Resolution: 6240x2990
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Military calling for blood donations [Image 11 of 11], by Hugh Fleming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

