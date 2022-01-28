Recovering the Well Infographic

The Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST) finalized the Red Hill Shaft Recovery and Monitoring Plan, which details the process for containing and removing contamination within the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft. This plan encompasses operations to pump contaminated water out of the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft to reduce spread of contamination, protect plants and wildlife, and sets forth a framework to better understand movement and contamination of groundwater. The IDWST is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexis Perez)

