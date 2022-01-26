Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Rocco Colonna, from Philadelphia, inspects a fire extinguisher aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 26, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 13:33 Photo ID: 7026571 VIRIN: 220126-N-ET093-0023 Resolution: 6871x4586 Size: 835.43 KB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor inspects fire extinguisher [Image 15 of 15], by SA Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.