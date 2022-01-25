U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Matthew Long, from Van Nuys, California, left, and Seaman Tyler Stuteville, from Kodiak, Alaska, conduct a rigging operation aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 25, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sarah Mead)

