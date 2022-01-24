Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor removes paint

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Curtis Burdick 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Vincent Irizarry, from Cleveland, removes paint from the deck aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, Jan. 24, 2022. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor removes paint [Image 15 of 15], by SA Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paint
    CVN 74
    Sailor
    USS John C. Stennis

