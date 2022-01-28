Crew members from Coast Guard Station Galveston carry a patient off a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium at the station pier in Galveston, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022. The crew medevaced the ailing female crew member from the Carnival Breeze and transferred her to emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7026559
|VIRIN:
|220128-G-G0108-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard medevacs crew member from cruise ship off Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT