    Coast Guard medevacs crew member from cruise ship off Galveston, Texas

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Crew members from Coast Guard Station Galveston carry a patient off a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium at the station pier in Galveston, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022. The crew medevaced the ailing female crew member from the Carnival Breeze and transferred her to emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 13:29
    Photo ID: 7026559
    VIRIN: 220128-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 4.75 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs crew member from cruise ship off Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medevac
    sar
    uscg
    patient
    cruise ship
    stretcher

