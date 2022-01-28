Crew members from Coast Guard Station Galveston carry a patient off a 45-foot Response Boat–Medium at the station pier in Galveston, Texas, Jan. 28, 2022. The crew medevaced the ailing female crew member from the Carnival Breeze and transferred her to emergency medical services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Galveston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2022 Date Posted: 01.28.2022 13:29 Photo ID: 7026559 VIRIN: 220128-G-G0108-1001 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 4.75 MB Location: GALVESTON, TX, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard medevacs crew member from cruise ship off Galveston, Texas, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.