Letterkenny Army Depot conducts modernization training

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Supervisors from across Letterkenny Army Depot participate in modernization training led by the depot's Modernization Team to familiarize the workforce with LEAD's 2035 Modernization Strategy. Letterkenny Army Depot’s 2035 Modernization Strategy focuses on multiple lines of effort working in unison to allow the depot to sustain Army readiness, meet current Army demands and posture the depot to sustain future requirements.
(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)
