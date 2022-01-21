Letterkenny Army Depot conducts modernization training

220121-A-FV109-0967

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Rick Fisher, workforce and training lead for Letterkenny Army Depot's Modernization Team, conducts modernization training for supervisors from across the depot to familiarize the workforce with LEAD's 2035 Modernization Strategy. Letterkenny Army Depot’s 2035 Modernization Strategy focuses on multiple lines of effort working in unison to allow the depot to sustain Army readiness, meet current Army demands and posture the depot to sustain future requirements.

“We want to develop an adaptable workforce, acquire the right people, develop their skills and retain their talent,” Fisher said. “We need to invest in and grow our workforce so we can get the most out of our people and our people can get the most out of the depot.”

(U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)

