Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Letterkenny Army Depot conducts modernization training [Image 6 of 7]

    Letterkenny Army Depot conducts modernization training

    CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Photo by Dorie Heyer 

    Letterkenny Army Depot

    220121-A-FV109-0967
    CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
    Rick Fisher, workforce and training lead for Letterkenny Army Depot's Modernization Team, conducts modernization training for supervisors from across the depot to familiarize the workforce with LEAD's 2035 Modernization Strategy. Letterkenny Army Depot’s 2035 Modernization Strategy focuses on multiple lines of effort working in unison to allow the depot to sustain Army readiness, meet current Army demands and posture the depot to sustain future requirements.
    “We want to develop an adaptable workforce, acquire the right people, develop their skills and retain their talent,” Fisher said. “We need to invest in and grow our workforce so we can get the most out of our people and our people can get the most out of the depot.”
    (U.S. Army photo by Dorie E. Heyer, LEAD Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 13:34
    Photo ID: 7026542
    VIRIN: 220121-A-FV109-0967
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Letterkenny Army Depot conducts modernization training [Image 7 of 7], by Dorie Heyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC top leader visits Letterkenny Army Depot
    AMC top leader visits Letterkenny Army Depot
    Letterkenny Army Depot conducts modernization training
    Letterkenny Army Depot conducts modernization training
    Letterkenny Army Depot conducts modernization training
    Letterkenny Army Depot conducts modernization training
    Letterkenny Army Depot conducts modernization training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Letterkenny Army Depot manifests modernization momentum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEAD
    AMC
    Modernization
    AMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT