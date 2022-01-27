Michigan and Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers maintain howitzer at MATES during Winter Strike

A U.S. Army Soldier with Foxtrot Company, 132nd Forward Support Company, attached to 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard (left) and a Michigan Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Maneuver Area Training and Equipment Site (MATES) conduct preventive maintenance checks and services on a howitzer assigned to 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard during Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike”, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 27, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

