    Michigan and Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers maintain howitzer at MATES during Winter Strike [Image 1 of 2]

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    A U.S. Army Soldier with Foxtrot Company, 132nd Forward Support Company, attached to 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard (left) and a Michigan Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Maneuver Area Training and Equipment Site (MATES) conduct preventive maintenance checks and services on a howitzer assigned to 1st Battalion, 120th Field Artillery Regiment, Wisconsin Army National Guard during Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike”, Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan, Jan. 27, 2022. Northern Strike 22-1/“Winter Strike” is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting service members from several U.S. states and partner forces from Jan. 21-30, 2022 at Camp Grayling and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 10:15
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Cold Weather Training
    MATES
    Michigan National Guard
    NADWC
    Winter Strike 22

