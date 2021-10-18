NSWC IHD Chief Learning Officer Stuart White receives a Marine Corps commendation for Meritorious Civilian Service from NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll during a presentation onboard the command, Oct. 18. White received the award for demonstrating continued excellence as Deputy Director, Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, from January 2014 to September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashli Jernigan)

