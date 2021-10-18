Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stuart White Receives a Marine Corps Commendation for Meritorious Civilian Service

    Stuart White Receives a Marine Corps Commendation for Meritorious Civilian Service

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Ashli Jernigan 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    NSWC IHD Chief Learning Officer Stuart White receives a Marine Corps commendation for Meritorious Civilian Service from NSWC IHD Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Correll during a presentation onboard the command, Oct. 18. White received the award for demonstrating continued excellence as Deputy Director, Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California, from January 2014 to September 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashli Jernigan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 07:06
    Photo ID: 7025895
    VIRIN: 211018-N-WU266-256
    Resolution: 1842x1228
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stuart White Receives a Marine Corps Commendation for Meritorious Civilian Service, by Ashli Jernigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warefare Center Indian Head Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT