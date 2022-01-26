1ACB Troopers Exercise Force Sustainment

Sgt. Marquies Cotton and Spc. Devin Reyes, Army Motor Transport Operators from 51st Composite Truck Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB deliver Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs) to 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers during Allied Spirit 22, Jan. 26th.



Allied Spirit 22 is a regularly scheduled exercise series to build interoperability amongst NATO allies and partners in a world-class training environment. Approximately 5200 soldiers from 15 nations are participating.

