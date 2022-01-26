Sgt. Marquies Cotton and Spc. Devin Reyes, Army Motor Transport Operators from 51st Composite Truck Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB deliver Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs) to 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers during Allied Spirit 22, Jan. 26th.
Allied Spirit 22 is a regularly scheduled exercise series to build interoperability amongst NATO allies and partners in a world-class training environment. Approximately 5200 soldiers from 15 nations are participating.
Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 06:15
Photo ID:
|7025835
VIRIN:
|220127-A-DG300-0005
Resolution:
|6720x4480
Size:
|3.01 MB
Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
Web Views:
|4
Downloads:
|1
This work, 1ACB Troopers Exercise Force Sustainment [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jason Greaves
