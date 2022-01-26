Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1ACB Troopers Exercise Force Sustainment [Image 1 of 4]

    1ACB Troopers Exercise Force Sustainment

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.26.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jason Greaves 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Marquies Cotton and Spc. Devin Reyes, Army Motor Transport Operators from 51st Composite Truck Company, 18th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, CSSB deliver Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs) to 1st Air Cavalry Brigade Troopers during Allied Spirit 22, Jan. 26th.

    Allied Spirit 22 is a regularly scheduled exercise series to build interoperability amongst NATO allies and partners in a world-class training environment. Approximately 5200 soldiers from 15 nations are participating.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 06:16
    Photo ID: 7025832
    VIRIN: 220127-A-DG300-0001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ACB Troopers Exercise Force Sustainment [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Jason Greaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1ACB Troopers Exercise Force Sustainment
    1ACB Troopers Exercise Force Sustainment
    1ACB Troopers Exercise Force Sustainment
    1ACB Troopers Exercise Force Sustainment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ACB
    First CAV
    Atlantic Resolve
    Allied Spirit 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT