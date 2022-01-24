Opposing Forces make their presence felt during Allied Spirit 22

A soldier from the Dutch Army watches as an armored vehicle of U.S. Soldiers role-playing as Opposing Forces (OPFOR) rolls through the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany, Jan. 24. Both the U.S. and Dutch Armies are participating in Allied Spirit 22, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed, 7th Army Training Command conducted, Joint Multinational Readiness Center hosted training exercise that is designed to develop and enhance NATO and key partner interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Alun Thomas, 201st Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

